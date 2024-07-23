 Skip navigation
Abby Gustaitis (Olympics)

Rugby Analyst

Abby Gustaitis makes her debut as a rugby analyst for NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage this year at the Paris Games.

Gustaitis served as the captain for Team USA’s women’s rugby squad which finished shy of the medal rounds at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Prior to her Olympic captaincy, Gustaitis was a member of the USA Women’s Sevens roster that notched its first-ever win in the HSBC Sevens Series. She debuted for the U.S. against France in 2016 and represented the U.S. at the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup in Ireland.

Gustaitis has also served as an analyst on NBC Sports’ rugby coverage in recent years. A native of Harford, Md., Gustaitis was introduced to rugby during her time as a student at the University of Maryland.