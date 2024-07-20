 Skip navigation
Alex Cooper Download

ALEX COOPER (Olympics)

Host, Watch with Alex Cooper

Alex Cooper makes her debut on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage as a as the host for Watch with Alex Cooper for NBC Sports at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Cooper is a renowned podcaster and media personality, best known as the creator and host of Call Her Daddy, one of Spotify’s most popular podcasts globally. Time Magazine has called her “arguably the most successful woman in podcasting.” In 2021, Cooper signed a $60 million deal with Spotify, making her the platform’s highest-earning female podcaster. She’s known for her celebrity interviews and intimate conversations on relationships and pop culture. Cooper is also the founder of The Unwell Network, a podcast network partnered with Spotify’s Megaphone platform. Prior to her podcasting career, Cooper was a former Division I soccer player at Boston University.

Fast Facts

  • First Olympics with NBCU
  • Host of Call Her Daddy, Spotify’s second most popular podcast globally in 2022.
  • Signed a $60 million deal with Spotify in 2021.
  • Named to Time 100 Next list in 2023.
  • Founder of The Unwell Network podcast platform.
  • Former Division I soccer player at Boston University.