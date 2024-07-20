ALEX COOPER (Olympics)

Alex Cooper makes her debut on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage as a as the host for Watch with Alex Cooper for NBC Sports at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Cooper is a renowned podcaster and media personality, best known as the creator and host of Call Her Daddy, one of Spotify’s most popular podcasts globally. Time Magazine has called her “arguably the most successful woman in podcasting.” In 2021, Cooper signed a $60 million deal with Spotify, making her the platform’s highest-earning female podcaster. She’s known for her celebrity interviews and intimate conversations on relationships and pop culture. Cooper is also the founder of The Unwell Network, a podcast network partnered with Spotify’s Megaphone platform. Prior to her podcasting career, Cooper was a former Division I soccer player at Boston University.

Fast Facts