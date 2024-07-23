 Skip navigation
Amy Van Dyken (Olympics)

Swimming Analyst

Six-time Olympic gold medalist Amy Van Dyken makes her second appearance as a swimming analyst on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage this summer in Paris, following her debut in the same role during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

A six-time Olympic gold medalist, Van Dyken represented the United States at the 1996 and 2000 Summer Olympic Games. At the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, Van Dyken became the first American female to win four gold medals in a single Olympics.

Fast Facts

  • Second Olympic assignment with NBCU
  • Two-time Olympian in swimming (1996, 2000) and six-time gold medalist representing U.S.
  • 1996 AP Female Athlete of Year, USOC Sportswoman of Year, and ESPY’s Female Athlete of Year

