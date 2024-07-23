Andrea Joyce (Olympics)

Andrea Joyce serves as a reporter in her 17th overall Olympic assignments and 13th with NBCUniversal.

Joyce will report from the diving venue in 2024 after reporting for Gymnastics for five consecutive Olympics. Joyce covered Suni Lee’s victory in the Women’s Individual All-Around final in 2021, Simone Biles and the gold-medal winning “Final Five” squad in 2016, the Gabby Douglas-led “Fierce Five” team champions in 2012, and her NBC Olympics teammate Nastia Liukin’s all-around gold medal in 2008.

At the Winter Games, Joyce has reported from both the high-profile figure skating and short track venues since the 2006 Torino Olympics.

Joyce joined NBC in 2000 and has worked a variety of roles at 16 Olympic Games, including the past 12 with NBC. Joyce works as a reporter for NBC Sports, covering events including the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and the P&G Gymnastics Championships.

