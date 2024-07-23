 Skip navigation
Bill Spaulding (Olympics)

Track and Field Play-by-Play

Bill Spaulding serves as a play-by-play commentator on NBCUniversal’s track and field coverage of the Paris Olympics, the fifth Olympic assignment with NBCU making his debut at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Spaulding has covered various events at the 2018 PyeongChang and 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Games, including track-and-field, speed skating, and ski jumping. He currently serves as the play-by-play announcer for the New Jersey Devils in the NHL.

Fast Facts

  • Fifth Olympic assignment with NBCU
  • Current play-by-play announcer for the New Jersey Devils (NHL).
  • Has served as a play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports since 2016
  • Winner of the 2012 Jim Nantz Award for outstanding sportscaster

@BillSpaulding