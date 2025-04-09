SUPERCROSS FROM LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD IN PHILADELPHIA AND IMSA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ LIVE MOTORSPORTS ACTION THIS WEEK

Race Day Live Begins Saturday at 9:30 am. ET on Peacock with Supercross Race Live at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Second of Four Consecutive Supercross Races in Northeast: Lincoln Financial Field (April 12), MetLife Stadium (April 19), Acrisure Stadium (April 26)

IMSA’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Begins Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Live on USA Network and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 9, 2025 – The 2025 SMX World ChampionshipTM series and Monster Energy AMA Supercross season continues this Saturday, April 12, from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, while IMSA’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will be presented later that day at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, headlining NBC Sports’ live motorsports coverage this week.

SUPERCROSS – PHILADELPHIA

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday from Lincoln Financial Field gets underway at 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock, with the race starting at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Saturday’s race from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia will be the second of four consecutive Supercross races in the Northeast, with MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on April 19, and Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., on April 26.

Aaron Plessinger won a rainy and mud-soaked race at Gillette Stadium last weekend, his second career victory in the 450SX Class, with Shane McElrath taking second place and Cooper Webb going from sixth to third on the final lap to maintain his lead atop the points standings (256 points). Chase Sexton (-15) and Ken Roczen (-36) round out the top three. In the Eastern Divisional 250SX race, Chance Hymas earned the win, with Seth Hammaker and Tom Vialle both tied for first with 99 points each. This week’s race will be an East vs. West showdown in the 250SX class, with all of the riders competing – including West points leaders Haiden Deegan and Julien Beaumer.

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey and SuperMotocross analyst Ricky Carmichael, a 15-time AMA champion, and seven-time AMA champion James Stewart will call this weekend’s action in Philadelphia. Will Christien and Jason Thomas will serve as reporters.

Carmichael and nine-time AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto recap last week’s action in Foxborough on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here. All live SuperMotocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play by Play : Leigh Diffey

: Analyst : Ricky Carmichael , James Stewart

: , Reporters : Will Christien , Jason Thomas

: , Race Day Live: Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Brayton, Steven “Lurch” Scott, Haley Shanley

HOW TO WATCH



TV – NBC

Streaming – Peacock

Audio – SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio – Channel 85

Date

Coverage

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Sat., April 12

Race Day Live

Peacock

9:30 a.m.



Race – Lincoln Financial Field

NBC, Peacock

3 p.m.



IMSA – ACURA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH

IMSA returns this week with the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach from Long Beach Street Circuit in California this Saturday, April 5, at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. The 100-minute race, featuring 27 cars across the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) and Grand Touring Daytona (GTD) classes, celebrates its 50th anniversary this weekend.

Robert Wickens is expected to make his GTD debut this weekend in the No. 36 DXDT Racing Corvette Z06 GT3.R, equipped with Bosch’s new electronic hand control braking package installed within the car. This will be his first appearance in the WeatherTech Championship since 2017. Wickens was left partially paralyzed after a 2018 accident. Diffey and NBC Sports IMSA analyst Calvin Fish interviewed Wickens this week; to watch, click here.

NBC Sports’ Brian Till will call the action alongside former IMSA GT driver and analyst Calvin Fish. Dave Burns and Kevin Lee will serve as pit reporters.

Live coverage of WeatherTech Championship qualifying will be presented this Friday at 8:05 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Peacock will serve as the streaming home of the WeatherTech Championship with flag-to-flag live coverage of all races as well as exclusive coverage for portions of select endurance races , including the Six Hours of The Glen on June 22. Click here for more information on the 2025 schedule.

HOW TO WATCH



TV – USA Network

Streaming – Peacock

Date

Coverage

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Fri., April 11

WeatherTech Championship Qualifying

Peacock

8:05 p.m.

Sat., April 12

Race – Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

USA Network, Peacock

5 p.m.



--NBC SPORTS--