2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
NBCUNIVERSAL’S PARIS OLYMPICS “BY THE NUMBERS”
NBC SPORTS NEXT’S SPORTSENGINE PLAY LAUNCHES NEW ‘KIDS GUIDE TO THE 2024 PARIS OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC GAMES,’ GIVING PARENTS AND THEIR FAMILIES A FREE AND FUN WAY TO ENJOY TV AND STREAMING COVERAGE OF THE SUMMER GAMES
THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN THIS WEDNESDAY, JULY 24, AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK

ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
NBCUNIVERSAL’S PARIS OLYMPICS “BY THE NUMBERS”
NBC SPORTS NEXT’S SPORTSENGINE PLAY LAUNCHES NEW ‘KIDS GUIDE TO THE 2024 PARIS OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC GAMES,’ GIVING PARENTS AND THEIR FAMILIES A FREE AND FUN WAY TO ENJOY TV AND STREAMING COVERAGE OF THE SUMMER GAMES
THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN THIS WEDNESDAY, JULY 24, AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK

Bob Fitzgerald (Olympics)

Basketball Play-by-Play

Bob Fitzgerald serves as a basketball play-by-play announcer for the Paris Olympics. Paris marks Fitzgerald’s sixth Olympics assignment with NBCU, including serving in this role for the 2012 Olympic Games in London and Tokyo Olympics in 2021. He previously served as the water polo play by play broadcaster for the 2008 Beijing Olympics and provided radio play-by-play of the Athens Olympics (basketball) and the Atlanta Olympics (swimming).

One of the most recognizable sports personalities in the Bay Area, Bob Fitzgerald has served as television play-by-play announcer for the Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area since 1997. On a national basis, Fitzgerald currently calls NFL and college football games for Sports USA Radio.

Fast Facts

  • Sixth Olympics assignment with NBCU
  • Called games during the First Round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs for Turner Sports
  • Has received six Emmy nominations for “Best On-Camera”
  • Graduate of the University of Notre Dame