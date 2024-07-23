Bob Fitzgerald (Olympics)

Bob Fitzgerald serves as a basketball play-by-play announcer for the Paris Olympics. Paris marks Fitzgerald’s sixth Olympics assignment with NBCU, including serving in this role for the 2012 Olympic Games in London and Tokyo Olympics in 2021. He previously served as the water polo play by play broadcaster for the 2008 Beijing Olympics and provided radio play-by-play of the Athens Olympics (basketball) and the Atlanta Olympics (swimming).

One of the most recognizable sports personalities in the Bay Area, Bob Fitzgerald has served as television play-by-play announcer for the Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area since 1997. On a national basis, Fitzgerald currently calls NFL and college football games for Sports USA Radio.

Fast Facts