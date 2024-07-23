 Skip navigation
Bob-Roll Download

Bob Roll (Olympics)

Cycling Analyst

Bob Roll, working his second Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal, serves as a cycling analyst for NBCU’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024. He was previously a cycling analyst at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Roll joined NBC Sports’ cycling coverage as an analyst in 2012, and works on the Tour de France, Paris-Roubaix, and other international cycling road races. He is a former professional cyclist, competing as a Tour de France racer (he finished the event three times) and mountain bike competitor throughout his career.

Fast Facts

  • 2nd Olympics with NBCU
  • Competed as a Tour de France racer, finishing the event three times
  • Oakland, California, native and resides in Durango, Colorado

@bobkeroll