Bob Roll (Olympics)

Bob Roll, working his second Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal, serves as a cycling analyst for NBCU’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024. He was previously a cycling analyst at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Roll joined NBC Sports’ cycling coverage as an analyst in 2012, and works on the Tour de France, Paris-Roubaix, and other international cycling road races. He is a former professional cyclist, competing as a Tour de France racer (he finished the event three times) and mountain bike competitor throughout his career.

Fast Facts



Oakland, California, native and resides in Durango, Colorado

@bobkeroll

