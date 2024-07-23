Brad Faxon (Olympics)

Brad Faxon will make his debut on NBCUniversal’s Olympic this summer serving as an analyst on golf. Faxon joined NBC Sports in January 2023 and serves as an analyst for PGA TOUR and majors tournament coverage. He also contributes as an analyst on Golf Central and Golf Central Live From studio news programming on GOLF Channel, airing on-site from the sport’s biggest events.

Faxon previously worked for NBC Sports in 2010 as a hole announcer and from 2013-14 as a studio analyst, while also providing commentary on Sky Sports. He also served as an analyst for FOX Sports’ USGA coverage from 2015-19.

An eight-time PGA TOUR winner, Faxon was renowned for his prowess around the greens and led the TOUR in putting average three times during his career. He was a member of the 1995 and 1997 U.S. Ryder Cup teams and posted four top-10 finishes in major championships.

Following his full-time playing days on the TOUR, Faxon has served as a putting coach to a number of players on the PGA TOUR and the LPGA Tour.

Faxon was the 2005 recipient of the Payne Stewart Award, an honor presented annually by the PGA TOUR to a professional golfer who best exemplifies the values of character, charity and sportsmanship.

Prior to turning professional, Faxon was a two-time All-American at Furman University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in economics. A native of Rhode Island, he currently resides in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., with his wife Dory.

Fast Facts