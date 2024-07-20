 Skip navigation
Cara Banks (Olympics)

Host, CNBC/E!

Cara Banks will be working her third Olympic assignment overall and second with NBCUniversal, serving as a host for CNBC and E!’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024. She previously served as a host on NBCSN for the Tokyo Olympics and worked for Sky Sports at 2012 London Olympics.

Currently, Banks serves as a host on GOLF Channel’s Golf Central pre- and post-round coverage and Golf Central Live From studio show at major events. In addition, she serves and reporter for NBC Sports’ PGA TOUR coverage.

Banks, who joined GOLF Channel in 2015, previously served as a host, reporter and interviewer for Sky Sports and BBC Sport in the U.K., where she worked on a wide range of events including the 2012 London Olympics and Wimbledon.

Fast Facts

  • 3rd Olympics overall with NBCU
  • Currently host of Golf Central pre- and post-round coverage and Golf Central Live From studio show, also serves as reporter for NBC Sports’ PGA TOUR coverage
  • Previously worked 2012 London Olympics for Sky Sports