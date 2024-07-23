Christian Vande Velde (Olympics)

Christian Vande Velde, working his third Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal, serves as a cycling analyst for NBCU’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024. He also served as a cycling analyst at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Debuting as an NBC Sports cycling analyst in 2014, Vande Velde is a former professional cyclist and two-time Olympian who retired from professional cycling in 2013. The son of United States Bicycling Hall of Fame inductee John Vande Velde, Christian Vande Velde turned professional in 1998 for US Postal after many successful years on the track where he won five national championships and the World Cup overall in the Individual Pursuit in 1997. He twice rode on the victorious Tour de France team (1999 and 2001) and finished seventh in the 2009 Tour de France.

In 2008, Vande Velde made the transition from super domestique to team leader, finishing the season as one of the world’s top cycling talents. As part of the winning team time trial squad at the Giro d’Italia, Vande Velde became only the second American ever to don the coveted maglia rosa. In the 2008 Tour de France, he finished fourth overall.

Fast Facts

Third Olympics with NBCU

A two-time Olympian (2000 Sydney Olympics and 2008 Beijing Olympics), Vande Velde rode professionally between 1998 and 2013

Rode in numerous Grand Tours, including the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, and Vuelta a Espana

