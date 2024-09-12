Colt McCoy

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

NBC Sports Next logo.png
NBC SPORTS NEXT INKS MAJOR VIDEO STREAMING PARTNERSHIP WITH PROVINCIAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE, SHOWCASING ALL COMPETITION FROM CANADA’S LARGEST AMATEUR HOCKEY LEAGUE ON SPORTSENGINE PLAY
Pressbox-Nascar-1920x1080.png
NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFFS FROM WATKINS GLEN, INDYCAR SEASON FINALE, AND SUPERMOTOCROSS PLAYOFFS ROUND 2 HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ MEGA-MOTORSPORTS WEEKEND ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, AND CNBC
Wanda Diamond League_2020
PARIS OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALISTS SYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN-LEVRONE, SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON, VALARIE ALLMAN, AND RYAN CROUSER HEADLINE LIVE COVERAGE OF DIAMOND LEAGUE TRACK & FIELD FINAL FROM BRUSSELS THIS WEEKEND ON PEACOCK AND CNBC

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
U.S. MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
ARSENAL VISIT TOTTENHAM IN NORTH LONDON DERBY THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 15, AT 9 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER UNITED HOST LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 1, AT 11 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
ARSENAL VISIT ASTON VILLA THIS SATURDAY, AUG. 24, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

NBC Sports Next logo.png
NBC SPORTS NEXT INKS MAJOR VIDEO STREAMING PARTNERSHIP WITH PROVINCIAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE, SHOWCASING ALL COMPETITION FROM CANADA’S LARGEST AMATEUR HOCKEY LEAGUE ON SPORTSENGINE PLAY
Pressbox-Nascar-1920x1080.png
NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFFS FROM WATKINS GLEN, INDYCAR SEASON FINALE, AND SUPERMOTOCROSS PLAYOFFS ROUND 2 HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ MEGA-MOTORSPORTS WEEKEND ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, AND CNBC
Wanda Diamond League_2020
PARIS OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALISTS SYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN-LEVRONE, SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON, VALARIE ALLMAN, AND RYAN CROUSER HEADLINE LIVE COVERAGE OF DIAMOND LEAGUE TRACK & FIELD FINAL FROM BRUSSELS THIS WEEKEND ON PEACOCK AND CNBC

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
U.S. MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
ARSENAL VISIT TOTTENHAM IN NORTH LONDON DERBY THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 15, AT 9 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER UNITED HOST LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 1, AT 11 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
ARSENAL VISIT ASTON VILLA THIS SATURDAY, AUG. 24, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colt McCoy

Analyst, Big Ten Football

Colt McCoy, a 14-year NFL veteran and the winningest quarterback in college football history when he completed his career, joined NBC Sports in 2024 as an analyst on Big Ten football coverage on NBC and Peacock. McCoy most recently played quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals before retiring from the NFL.

In 2023, McCoy served as an analyst on NBC Sports’ coverage of USFL games.

At the University of Texas, he set numerous records and finished his collegiate career as the winningest QB in NCAA Division I history (45). A four-year starter, he won or shared the team’s MVP award all four years (2006-09), the only player in school history to do so. As a redshirt senior in 2009, McCoy was a Heisman Trophy finalist and Maxwell Award winner while leading the Longhorns to a perfect 12-0 regular season, a Big 12 championship, and a berth in the 2010 BCS National Championship Game. Additionally, McCoy was named the Walter Camp Player of the Year in 2008 and 2009, being one of three players to win the award twice.

McCoy was drafted in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns and was also a member of the San Francisco 49ers, Washington Redskins, New York Giants, and Arizona Cardinals during his 14-year career.

While in Austin, Texas, McCoy was active in the University of Texas community service program, including visits to the Austin’s Children’s Hospital and volunteering at the Children’s Miracle Network telethon. He was also a member of the Texas Cowboys, the university’s honorary student service organization.

McCoy and his wife Rachel, who ran track at Baylor University, have two daughters and a son.