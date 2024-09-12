Colt McCoy, a 14-year NFL veteran and the winningest quarterback in college football history when he completed his career, joined NBC Sports in 2024 as an analyst on Big Ten football coverage on NBC and Peacock. McCoy most recently played quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals before retiring from the NFL.

In 2023, McCoy served as an analyst on NBC Sports’ coverage of USFL games.

At the University of Texas, he set numerous records and finished his collegiate career as the winningest QB in NCAA Division I history (45). A four-year starter, he won or shared the team’s MVP award all four years (2006-09), the only player in school history to do so. As a redshirt senior in 2009, McCoy was a Heisman Trophy finalist and Maxwell Award winner while leading the Longhorns to a perfect 12-0 regular season, a Big 12 championship, and a berth in the 2010 BCS National Championship Game. Additionally, McCoy was named the Walter Camp Player of the Year in 2008 and 2009, being one of three players to win the award twice.

McCoy was drafted in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns and was also a member of the San Francisco 49ers, Washington Redskins, New York Giants, and Arizona Cardinals during his 14-year career.

While in Austin, Texas, McCoy was active in the University of Texas community service program, including visits to the Austin’s Children’s Hospital and volunteering at the Children’s Miracle Network telethon. He was also a member of the Texas Cowboys, the university’s honorary student service organization.

McCoy and his wife Rachel, who ran track at Baylor University, have two daughters and a son.