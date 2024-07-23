Craig Melvin (Olympics)

NBC News’ Craig Melvin handles his third Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal serving as host. Previously, he served as NBC’s on-site primetime and Prime Plus host during the middle weekend of the 2022 Beijing Olympics, in addition to being on-site in Beijing for TODAY. He was a reporter for NBC Olympics during the 2016 Rio Olympics. Melvin also worked for NBC News at the Tokyo Olympics and the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

Melvin joined NBC News and MSNBC in 2011 and has covered a wide range of events, including political conventions, Presidential Inaugurations and Super Bowls. He has interviewed U.S. Presidents, Secretaries of State and other high-ranking government officials as part of his political coverage. Melvin also currently hosts syndicated “Dateline NBC” broadcasts.

Prior to NBC News, Melvin was a weekend anchor for WRC, NBC’s owned-and-operated station in Washington, DC. Before that, Melvin earned acclaim as an evening news anchor at WIS in Columbia, South Carolina, which is also his hometown.

