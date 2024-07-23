 Skip navigation
BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
NBCUNIVERSAL’S PARIS OLYMPICS “BY THE NUMBERS”

Premier League

ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
NBCUNIVERSAL’S PARIS OLYMPICS “BY THE NUMBERS”

Premier League

ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
David “Kid David” Schreibman (Olympics)

Breaking Play-by-Play

David “Kid David” Shreibman serves as a breaking play-by-play commentator for NBCUniversal’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024. Breaking will make its debut at the Paris Olympics.

A professional dancer, “Kid David” is recognized as one of the most innovative and inspiring dancers in the world, known for his original style and outstanding musicality. He has won numerous competitions and appeared in movies, competition shows, music videos, and more.

Fast Facts

· Olympics debut with NBCU

· Has appeared in movies such as the Step Up series and Lemonade Mouth and shows such as So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing with the Stars

· A Bay Area native, he began breaking in 2000 and has won numerous competitions