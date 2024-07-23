David “Kid David” Schreibman (Olympics)

David “Kid David” Shreibman serves as a breaking play-by-play commentator for NBCUniversal’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024. Breaking will make its debut at the Paris Olympics.

A professional dancer, “Kid David” is recognized as one of the most innovative and inspiring dancers in the world, known for his original style and outstanding musicality. He has won numerous competitions and appeared in movies, competition shows, music videos, and more.

Fast Facts

· Olympics debut with NBCU

· Has appeared in movies such as the Step Up series and Lemonade Mouth and shows such as So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing with the Stars

· A Bay Area native, he began breaking in 2000 and has won numerous competitions