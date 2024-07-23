Dawn Lewis (Olympics)

1996 Olympian Dawn Lewis serves as a handball analyst for the 2024 Paris Olympics. This will mark her fifth Olympic assignment with NBCU. Lewis, a five-time gold medal winner at the U.S. National Team Handball Championships, was a 1996 Olympian as a member of the U.S. Handball Team in Atlanta.

Lewis’ handball career began in 1991 and included 111 international appearances. She was a member of both the 1995 Pan American gold medal and 1995 World Championship teams. Lewis played professional handball from 1996-98 in Norway, where she also coached both handball and basketball. She was a two-time MVP at the U.S. National Championships (1994 and 1999) and was a member of the 1999 and 2003 Pan American teams that placed fourth.

Fast Facts