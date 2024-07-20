Ed Cohen (Olympics)

Ed Cohen returns as a weightlifting play-by-play announcer for his third Olympic assignment with NBCU at the 2024 Paris Olympics, reprising his role from the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Games.

Cohen is a versatile sportscaster with extensive experience across multiple sports and networks. He currently serves as the radio play-by-play voice of the New York Knicks for ESPN New York 98.7 FM and the TV play-by-play voice of the New York Liberty on MSG Networks. Cohen has called a wide range of sports throughout his career, including college basketball for CBS Sports Network and Big Ten Network, tennis for the U.S. Open, and the New York City Marathon for IMG Media. He made his Paralympic Games debut in 2016, calling wheelchair rugby for NBC.

Fast Facts