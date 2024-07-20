Elizabeth Beisel (Olympics)

Three-time U.S. Olympic swimmer and two-time medalist Elizabeth Beisel reprises her role as a swimming correspondent and analyst for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris Olympics after making her debut in Tokyo in 2021. She is also the host of the In the Village Olympic podcast.



Beisel was a member of the U.S. women’s swimming team in 2008, 2012 and 2016, specializing in the 400m individual medley and 200m backstroke. She won a silver medal (400m individual medley) and bronze medal (200m backstroke) in the London 2012 Olympic Games. She is a three-time world championship medalist, having won one gold medal (2011) and two bronze medals (2009, 2013).

Fast Facts