Elizabeth Beisel (Olympics)

Swimming Correspondent/Analyst

Three-time U.S. Olympic swimmer and two-time medalist Elizabeth Beisel reprises her role as a swimming correspondent and analyst for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris Olympics after making her debut in Tokyo in 2021. She is also the host of the In the Village Olympic podcast.

Beisel was a member of the U.S. women’s swimming team in 2008, 2012 and 2016, specializing in the 400m individual medley and 200m backstroke. She won a silver medal (400m individual medley) and bronze medal (200m backstroke) in the London 2012 Olympic Games. She is a three-time world championship medalist, having won one gold medal (2011) and two bronze medals (2009, 2013).

Fast Facts

  • 2nd Olympic assignment with NBCU after debuting on Tokyo Olympics in 2021
  • Two-time U.S. Olympic medalist at 2012 London Games, with silver medal in 400m individual medley and bronze medal in 200m backstroke
  • Three-time medalist at World championships, including the 2011 400m individual medley World title
  • Host of NBC Sports’ In The Village Olympic podcast