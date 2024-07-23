 Skip navigation
Pressbox - ParisFrame1920x1080.png
NBCUNIVERSAL’S PARIS OLYMPICS “BY THE NUMBERS”
ParisOlympicsKids.png
NBC SPORTS NEXT’S SPORTSENGINE PLAY LAUNCHES NEW ‘KIDS GUIDE TO THE 2024 PARIS OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC GAMES,’ GIVING PARENTS AND THEIR FAMILIES A FREE AND FUN WAY TO ENJOY TV AND STREAMING COVERAGE OF THE SUMMER GAMES
NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN THIS WEDNESDAY, JULY 24, AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK

PL Press Box.png
ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
Eric Frede (Olympics)

Handball Play-by-Play

Eric Frede will be making his debut on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage, serving as the play-by-play announcer for handball coverage at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

He was previously the play-by-play announcer for NESN College Football Saturday broadcasts until he left NESN and joined NBC Sports Boston and is currently an anchor for the SportsNet Central.

Frede joined NESN in December 2002 as a SportsDesk presenter. He has also provided play-by-play for the New England Revolution, as well as hosting Inside Hockey East, a half-hour show during college hockey on NESN. He was also the Celtics PA announcer during part of the 2002-03 NBA season.

Fast Facts

  • First Olympic assignment with NBCU
  • Currently serves as anchor for SportsNet Central on NBC Sports Boston
  • Graduated from Ithaca College