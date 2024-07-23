Eric Frede (Olympics)

Eric Frede will be making his debut on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage, serving as the play-by-play announcer for handball coverage at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

He was previously the play-by-play announcer for NESN College Football Saturday broadcasts until he left NESN and joined NBC Sports Boston and is currently an anchor for the SportsNet Central.

Frede joined NESN in December 2002 as a SportsDesk presenter. He has also provided play-by-play for the New England Revolution, as well as hosting Inside Hockey East, a half-hour show during college hockey on NESN. He was also the Celtics PA announcer during part of the 2002-03 NBA season.

Fast Facts