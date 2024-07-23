Eric Giddens (Olympics)

Eric Giddens returns for his fourth Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal as a canoeing (slalom and sprint) analyst for its coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024.

A slalom kayaker, Giddens competed for over a decade, finishing 20th in the men’s K-1 slalom event at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. His wife, fellow slalom kayaker Rebecca Giddens, won silver in the women’s K-1 event at the 2004 Athens Olympics. Giddens also served as a coach for Team USA when his wife earned silver in 2004.

Fast Facts