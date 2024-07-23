Gadi Schwartz (Olympics)

Gadi Schwartz returns for his third Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, following his debut at the 2016 Rio Games and his second appearance at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games.

Schwartz is an NBC News host and correspondent based in Los Angeles. He co-hosts Stay Tuned, NBC News’ program on Snapchat’s Discover platform, and Stay Tuned Now on NBC News Now. He previously hosted The Overview on Peacock. Schwartz also reports for NBC Nightly News and TODAY and has served as a fill-in anchor for NBC Nightly News weekday and weekend editions.

Before joining NBC News in 2016, Schwartz worked at KNBC in Los Angeles and spent nearly a decade at KOB-TV in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he was a weekend co-anchor and managing investigator for the 4 On Your Side Investigative Unit.

Fast Facts

· Named ‘Best Investigative Reporter’ and ‘Best Reporter’ by the New Mexico Broadcaster’s Association

· Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner for ‘Feature Reporting’ in 2012

· Graduated from New Mexico State University and currently resides in Los Angeles, Calif.