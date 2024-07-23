George Savaricas (Olympics)

George Savaricas will make his debut on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage this summer serving as a studio host for golf coverage at the Paris Olympics. Savaricas currently serves as a studio host, reporter and play-by-play commentator on GOLF Channel, calling play-by-play for a number of PGA TOUR events and regularly hosting Golf Central and Golf Today, the network’s daily studio pre- and post- and news programs.

Growing up in Wilmette, Illinois, a suburb just outside of Chicago, George got his start in the golf industry as a caddie at Indian Hill Country Club, the same course that Bill Murray grew up caddying at and was the basis for the hit movie Caddyshack.

Fast Facts