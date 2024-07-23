 Skip navigation
BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
NBCUNIVERSAL’S PARIS OLYMPICS “BY THE NUMBERS”

ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
NBCUNIVERSAL’S PARIS OLYMPICS “BY THE NUMBERS”

ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
George Savaricas (Olympics)

Golf Studio Host

George Savaricas will make his debut on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage this summer serving as a studio host for golf coverage at the Paris Olympics. Savaricas currently serves as a studio host, reporter and play-by-play commentator on GOLF Channel, calling play-by-play for a number of PGA TOUR events and regularly hosting Golf Central and Golf Today, the network’s daily studio pre- and post- and news programs.

Growing up in Wilmette, Illinois, a suburb just outside of Chicago, George got his start in the golf industry as a caddie at Indian Hill Country Club, the same course that Bill Murray grew up caddying at and was the basis for the hit movie Caddyshack.

Fast Facts

  • First Olympic assignment with NBCU
  • Serves as a Host/Reporter for GOLF Channel
  • Regularly covers the PGA Tour and has interviewed legends of the game including Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer
  • Joined GOLF Channel in 2013