Heather Olson (Olympics)

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN TOMORROW AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
ParisOlympicNews.jpg
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN TOMORROW AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
ParisOlympicNews.jpg
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN TOMORROW AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
ParisOlympicNews.jpg
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN TOMORROW AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
ParisOlympicNews.jpg
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Heather Olson (Olympics)

Artistic Swimming Analyst

Heather Olson makes her fifth appearance on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage, serving as an artistic swimming analyst at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. Previously, Olson serving as an artistic swimming analyst at the Tokyo Olympics, 2016 Rio Olympics, 2012 London Olympics, and 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Olson was a member of the gold medal-winning U.S. synchronized swimming team at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. She returned to compete in the 2000 Sydney Olympics, where her team finished fifth. Olson also served as a coach at Stanford University (2001-2012) and as the national team director for USA Synchronized Swimming in 2001.

Fast Facts

  • Fifth Olympics with NBCU
  • Two-time Olympian (1996 and 2000).
  • Olympic gold medalist in team synchronized swimming at the 1996 Atlanta Games.
  • NCAA champion at Stanford University, winning titles in solo, duet, trio, and figures events.
  • Served as volunteer assistant coach and later head coach for synchronized swimming at Stanford University.
  • Appointed national team director for USA Synchronized Swimming in 2001.