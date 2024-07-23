Heather Olson (Olympics)

Heather Olson makes her fifth appearance on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage, serving as an artistic swimming analyst at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. Previously, Olson serving as an artistic swimming analyst at the Tokyo Olympics, 2016 Rio Olympics, 2012 London Olympics, and 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Olson was a member of the gold medal-winning U.S. synchronized swimming team at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. She returned to compete in the 2000 Sydney Olympics, where her team finished fifth. Olson also served as a coach at Stanford University (2001-2012) and as the national team director for USA Synchronized Swimming in 2001.

