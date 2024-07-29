Jac Collinsworth (Olympics)

Jac Collinsworth returns for his third NBC Olympics assignment, serving as a host of the Gold Zone whip-around show on Peacock for NBCU’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024. Currently, Collinsworth serves as a co-host of NBC’s Football Night in America from on-location each week and a play-by-play announcer for NBCUniversal’s college football and basketball coverage, Previously, he served as a social media correspondent at the 2016 Rio Games and as an on-location contributor to Peacock’s Tokyo Tonight show at the Tokyo Games.

Collinsworth joined NBC Sports Group as a host and reporter in March 2020. The son of NBC Sunday Night Football analyst Cris Collinsworth, Jac previously worked for NBC Sports on Notre Dame Football in on- and off-camera capacities.

Collinsworth previously hosted NBC Sports’ digital series, Distanced Training: Ready to Get Back in the Game, which showcased the home workouts and mental training of some of the world’s top professional, collegiate, and Olympic athletes.

With ESPN during the 2017-19 NFL seasons, Collinsworth interviewed star players and coaches – often in unconventional settings – showing their personalities and telling their stories. He also anchored NFL Live and hosted Sunday NFL Countdown segments. In July 2019, he was named host of The Huddle, the signature football program on ESPN’s ACC Network.

Fast Facts

studio show A native of Fort Thomas, Kentucky, Collinsworth is a 2017 graduate of Notre Dame University with a degree in Film, Television and Theatre.

@JacCollinsworth