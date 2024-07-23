 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

2024 Paris Olympics

Premier League

2024 Paris Olympics

Premier League

Jason Knapp (Olympics)

Swimming and Wrestling Play-by-Play

Jason Knapp serves as a play-by-play commentator on wrestling and swimming for NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage in Paris. This marks the fourth straight Games that Knapp will call wrestling and his first calling swimming.

Previously, Knapp has called archery, shooting, and judo at the 2012 London Olympics, curling at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, and 2022 Beijing Olympics, beach volleyball at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and tennis at the Tokyo Olympics.

Knapp currently handles play-by-play duties for numerous networks, including CBS Sports Network, Pac 12 Network, Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, and American Sports Network. In his various roles, he has called action spanning wrestling, football, basketball, soccer, volleyball, lacrosse, gymnastics, field hockey, ice hockey, baseball, rugby, water polo and swimming.

Fast Facts

  • 7th Olympics overall with NBCU; fourth Summer Olympics as wrestling commentator
  • Has called play-by-play for more than 15 sports throughout his career, including conference championship events in the Big Ten and Conference USA
  • Former sports director for NBC’s affiliate in Scranton, Pa.
  • Former play-by-play announcer, color analyst and studio analyst for Syracuse University in 1991
  • Native of Medford, N.J., Knapp currently resides in Clarks Summit, Pa.