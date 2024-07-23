Jason Knapp (Olympics)

Jason Knapp serves as a play-by-play commentator on wrestling and swimming for NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage in Paris. This marks the fourth straight Games that Knapp will call wrestling and his first calling swimming.

Previously, Knapp has called archery, shooting, and judo at the 2012 London Olympics, curling at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, and 2022 Beijing Olympics, beach volleyball at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and tennis at the Tokyo Olympics.

Knapp currently handles play-by-play duties for numerous networks, including CBS Sports Network, Pac 12 Network, Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, and American Sports Network. In his various roles, he has called action spanning wrestling, football, basketball, soccer, volleyball, lacrosse, gymnastics, field hockey, ice hockey, baseball, rugby, water polo and swimming.

Fast Facts