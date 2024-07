Jimmy Arias, in his second Olympic assignment for NBCUniversal, serves as a tennis analyst for NBCU’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024. Arias previously served as a tennis analyst during the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

A five-time winner on tour who reached a World ranking of No. 5 in 1984, Arias has served as a tennis analyst for various networks and is the Director of Tennis at IMG Academy. He won the French Open mixed doubles title in 1981 and reached the U.S. Open semifinals in 1983.

Fast Facts