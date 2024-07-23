Jimmy Roberts (Olympics)

Jimmy Roberts, a 13-time Emmy Award-winning broadcaster and writer, returns for his 20th overall Olympic assignment and his 12th with NBCUniversal. Roberts will reprise his role as an Olympic correspondent during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

With more than 30 years of experience in journalism and broadcasting, Roberts is known most recently for his work on NBC Sports’ golf coverage as an essayist, interviewer, features reporter, and studio host. He is a fixture on NBC Sports’ coverage of the PGA TOUR and other high-profile golf events as well as studio coverage on GOLF Channel’s Golf Central and Golf Today programming.

Roberts joined NBC Sports in May 2000 after a long career at ABC and ESPN. Starting in 1988, his assignments as a SportsCenter correspondent included the World Series, NBA Finals, heavyweight championship bouts, Super Bowl and the 1992 and 1994 Winter Olympics. He was a regular contributor to, and co-originator of ESPN’s Outside the Lines series, as well. In 1987 and 1988, Roberts served as a writer and producer of features at ABC Sports. Prior to that he was an assignment editor and producer for ABC News (1985-87), where he coordinated and supervised coverage of sports for the division, as well as producing stories for ABC News broadcasts.

