Joe Turpel (Olympics)

Joe Turpel serves as the surfing play-by-play commentator for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games in Paris, reprising his role as surfing play-by-play when the sport made its debut during the Tokyo Games in 2021. One of the most prominent voices in the surfing world for over a decade, Turpel is the lead voice for the World Surf League (WSL) after making his live broadcast debut in 2007.

Fast Facts

· Second Olympic assignment with NBCU

· Graduate of University of California, Santa Barbara

@joeturpel