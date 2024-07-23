Johnny Weir (Olympics)

Johnny Weir serves as an Olympic correspondent during the 2024 Paris Olympics. This is Weir’s sixth time covering the Games for NBCUniversal. Additionally, Weir will be co-hosting the Closing Ceremony for NBCU for the 4th time after hosting the Closing Ceremony at the 2018 PyeongChang, 2020 Tokyo, and 2022 Beijing Games.

He has served as an Olympic figure skating analyst three times (2022 Beijing, 2018 PyeongChang and 2014 Sochi Winter Games), as well as a correspondent at the Tokyo and 2016 Rio Olympics.

A two-time Olympian, three-time U.S. national champion and world bronze medalist, Weir currently serves as a figure skating analyst for NBC Sports’ figure skating coverage, including the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, World Championships and the ISU Grand Prix Series. Weir has also served as a fashion, lifestyle, and social media correspondent for NBC Sports events including the Kentucky Derby, the Super Bowl, the Beverly Hills Dog Show, and the National Dog Show.

Weir’s broadcast experience includes his own series Be Good Johnny Weir, for which he won the 2010 NewNowNext Award for “Most Addictive Reality Star,” and documentary film Pop Star On Ice, both of which aired on The Sundance Channel and Logo Network.

Fast Facts

Sixth Olympics overall with NBCU

In a distinguished 16-year career, Weir won three consecutive U.S. titles (2004-2006), a total of six medals in 10 national championship appearances, and a bronze at the World Championships in 2008

Placed sixth in men’s figure skating at the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010 and fifth at the 2006 Torino Winter Olympics

In Dec. 2020, Weir was elected to the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021

Twice honored by fans with the U.S Figure Skating/Skating Magazine Readers’ Choice Award for “Skater of the Year” (2008, 2010)

