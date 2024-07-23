 Skip navigation
Johnson Wagner (Olympics)

Golf Analyst

Johnson Wagner will make his debut on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage this summer serving as an analyst for golf coverage. Wagner joined NBC Sports in 2023 and serves as an analyst for PGA TOUR and majors tournament coverage. He also contributes as an analyst on Golf Central and Golf Central Live From studio news programming on GOLF Channel, airing on-site from the sport’s biggest events.

Earlier this year, Wagner received critical acclaim for his shot re-enactments during Live From The PLAYERS on GOLF Channel and Peacock, putting himself in pivotal moments and shots from each day and attempting to re-create crucial shots. Wagner reprised this role at the U.S. Open and Open Championship, most notably hitting the same bunker shot that Bryson DeChambeau hit to eventually win the U.S. Open on the final hole while DeChambeau was there to provide coaching and pointers.

Wagner, a three-time PGA TOUR winner, turned professional in 2002. He was a member of the Nationwide Tour from 2003 to 2006. In 2008, Wagner gained his first PGA Tour victory at the Shell Houston Open. The win earned him an invitation to the Masters Tournament and a two-year Tour exemption.

Wagner attended Virginia Tech, where he was a member of the golf team. He was a two-time All-Big East Conference selection and individual medalist at the 2002 Big East Conference Championship. He met his wife, Katie, at Virginia Tech; she was a player on the women’s soccer team. Wagner earned a spot in the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame.

Fast Facts

  • First Olympic assignment with NBCU
  • Serves as an analyst for PGA TOUR and majors tournament coverage
  • Three-time PGA TOUR winner, turned professional in 2002
  • Joined GOLF Channel in 2023