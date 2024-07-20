Jon Champion (Olympics)

Jon Champion makes his debut as a soccer play-by-play commentator for NBCUniversal’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024.

A play-by-play voice of NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage, Champion has called nine World Cups, including the 2022 event for ITV. Champion began his broadcast career with BBC Radio in the 1980s, before working on the iconic “Match of the Day” show on BBC TV. He has called Premier League matches since the competition’s inception in 1992 – first for the BBC, then at ITV, before joining Setanta Sports in 2007 and ESPN UK in 2009. He has been one of the Premier League’s signature voices around the world for three decades and recently served as Lead Commentator for ESPN’s coverage of MLS and the U.S. Men’s National Team.

In his decorated career, Champion has also called UEFA Champions League and Europa League matches, and multiple FA Cup and League Cup Finals

Fast Facts