Jordan Burroughs Download

Jordan Burroughs (Olympics)

Wrestling Analyst

Jordan Burroughs makes his second appearance as a wrestling analyst for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics following his debut at the Tokyo Games.

Burroughs is one of the most decorated wrestlers in American history. He won gold at the 2012 London Olympics in the 74 kg freestyle category and competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics. His career includes six gold medals at the World Championships (2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2021, 2022) and three bronze medals (2014, 2018, 2019).

At the collegiate level, Burroughs was a two-time NCAA champion for the University of Nebraska, where he also won the Hodge Trophy in 2011. Known for his double-leg takedown, Burroughs has been a dominant force in freestyle wrestling for over a decade.

Fast Facts

  • 2nd Olympics with NBCU
  • Two-time Olympian (2012 London and 2016 Rio).
  • 2012 Olympic gold medalist (74 kg freestyle).
  • Six-time World Champion (2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2021, 2022).
  • Two-time NCAA Champion for University of Nebraska (2009, 2011).
  • Holds the record for the longest winning streak in U.S. Senior level history (69 matches).