NBCUNIVERSAL’S PARIS OLYMPICS “BY THE NUMBERS”
NBC SPORTS NEXT’S SPORTSENGINE PLAY LAUNCHES NEW ‘KIDS GUIDE TO THE 2024 PARIS OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC GAMES,’ GIVING PARENTS AND THEIR FAMILIES A FREE AND FUN WAY TO ENJOY TV AND STREAMING COVERAGE OF THE SUMMER GAMES
THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN THIS WEDNESDAY, JULY 24, AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK

ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
NBCUNIVERSAL’S PARIS OLYMPICS “BY THE NUMBERS”
NBC SPORTS NEXT’S SPORTSENGINE PLAY LAUNCHES NEW ‘KIDS GUIDE TO THE 2024 PARIS OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC GAMES,’ GIVING PARENTS AND THEIR FAMILIES A FREE AND FUN WAY TO ENJOY TV AND STREAMING COVERAGE OF THE SUMMER GAMES
THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN THIS WEDNESDAY, JULY 24, AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK

ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
Julie Foudy (Olympics)

Soccer Analyst

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Julie Foudy serves as a soccer analyst on women’s matches for NBCUniversal’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024, marking her fourth Olympic assignment with NBCU. Foudy served as an analyst for U.S. Women’s games and the women’s gold medal match at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Foudy won two Olympic gold medals as a midfielder on the U.S. Women’s National Team (1996 and 2004) and a silver in 2000, and captured two FIFA World Cup championships (1991, 1999). She currently serves as a soccer commentator for ESPN and TNT Sports.

Fast Facts

  • 3rd Olympics with NBCU
  • Won two Olympic gold medals as a midfielder on the U.S. Women’s National Team (1996 and 2004) and a silver in 2000
  • Represented U.S. in four FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments, winning titles in 1991 and 1999