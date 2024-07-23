Julie Foudy (Olympics)

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Julie Foudy serves as a soccer analyst on women’s matches for NBCUniversal’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024, marking her fourth Olympic assignment with NBCU. Foudy served as an analyst for U.S. Women’s games and the women’s gold medal match at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Foudy won two Olympic gold medals as a midfielder on the U.S. Women’s National Team (1996 and 2004) and a silver in 2000, and captured two FIFA World Cup championships (1991, 1999). She currently serves as a soccer commentator for ESPN and TNT Sports.

