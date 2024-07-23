 Skip navigation
THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN TOMORROW AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK
BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
Julie Swail (Olympics)

Water Polo/Triathlon Analyst

Julie Swail returns for her fifth Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal assignment after serving in the same role at in 2004, 2012, 2016, and 2021.

Swail is a versatile Olympic athlete, being the only athlete to have competed at the Olympics in both Triathlon and Water Polo. She captained the U.S. Women’s Water Polo team to a silver medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Eight years later, she competed in the triathlon at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, finishing 19th. After her competitive career, Swail transitioned to coaching, leading the Women’s Water Polo team at UC Irvine. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, San Diego, and a master’s in Physical Education from Azusa Pacific University.

Fast Facts

· Fifth Olympics with NBCU

· Two-time Olympian in different sports (Water Polo 2000, Triathlon 2008).

· 2000 Olympic silver medalist as captain of U.S. Women’s Water Polo team.

· Former coach of UC Irvine Women’s Water Polo team.