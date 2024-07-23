Kara Goucher (Olympics)

Kara Goucher returns for her second Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal at the 2024 Paris Games as a track and field analyst, specializing the distance events. The two-time Olympic marathoner made her NBC Sports debut in 2021 during NBC Sports’ presentation of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for track & field, followed by the Tokyo Olympics.

Since then, Goucher has worked World and U.S. championships, the prestigious Prefontaine Classic and Millrose Games, as well as various other top-tier track meets. This summer, Goucher is set to serve as an analyst at the Paris Olympics for distance events on the track as well as the men’s and women’s Olympic Marathon.

Prior to joining NBC Sports, Goucher enjoyed a successful career as a professional runner. She competed in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2012 London Olympics for the United States, where she notched top-10 finishes in the marathon at both Olympic Games along with an 8th-place finish in the 5,000m in Beijing. Goucher also won a silver medal in the 10,000m at the 2007 World Track & Field Championships and has finished on the podium at both the New York City and Boston Marathons.

Goucher had a decorated collegiate career at the University of Colorado, winning three NCAA championships across track and cross country for the Buffaloes. She graduated in 2001.

