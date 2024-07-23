Kathryn Tappen (Olympics)

Kathryn Tappen, in her sixth Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal, will host coverage on USA Network for the 2024 Paris Games. Previously, she served as a hockey host at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, a host on USA Network at the Tokyo Olympics, a hockey host for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and 2014 Sochi Olympics, and as the beach volleyball reporter at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Tappen, who joined NBC Sports in 2014, currently serves as the sideline reporter for Big Ten Saturday Night – primetime Big Ten Football on NBC and Peacock.

Previously, Tappen was the sideline reporter for Notre Dame Football on NBC (2014-21) and hosted studio coverage in South Bend. She also was a host on NBC’s NHL coverage for eight seasons and has served as a sideline reporter on NBC’s regular season and postseason NFL games (including Super Bowl LVI).

Fast Facts

· Sixth Olympics overall with NBCU

· Former host of NHL Network’s NHL Tonight

· In 2014, Tappen was honored with the “Woman of Inspiration” award by the Boston, Mass. chapter of WISE

· Spent five years with the NESN as a lead studio host for Boston Bruins games, and reported on the Patriots, Red Sox and Celtics

· Recipient of an Associated Press award for her sports feature “Swim Meet”

· Academic-All American at Rutgers University (N.J.) where she was a member of the track and field and cross country team

· Big East Academic All-Star and the former record holder in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase

@KathrynTappen