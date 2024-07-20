KERITH BURKE (Olympics)

Kerith Burke serves as a sideline reporter for basketball for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris Olympics, marking her third Olympic assignment with NBCU.

Burke previously reported from Team USA’s friends and family resort in Orlando, Fla., during the Tokyo Olympics. Burke made her debut on NBCU’s Olympic coverage as a women’s basketball reporter in Rio in 2016. She has been the Golden State Warriors reporter on NBC Sports Bay Area since 2017 and prior to her current role, Burke was an anchor and reporter at SportsNet New York (SNY).

Fast Facts