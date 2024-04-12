Four-time PGA TOUR winner Kevin Kisner was named lead analyst for NBC Sports’ golf coverage ahead of the 2025 season, joining Dan Hicks in the booth for its presentations of PGA TOUR events and major men’s championships.

Kisner will serve as lead analyst for the majority of men’s golf events on NBC, including the U.S. Open, the Open Championship, the PLAYERS Championship, the FedExCup Playoffs, and the Ryder Cup. He also maintains a limited playing schedule on the PGA TOUR.

Kisner made his debut as an analyst on NBC Sports’ PGA TOUR coverage in 2024, which included the WM Phoenix Open, The PLAYERS, and the FedExCup Playoffs. Kisner also joined Smylie Kaufman for its critically-acclaimed “Happy Hour” coverage during those events.

The Aiken, S.C., native has won four times on the PGA TOUR, including victories in the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and the 2021 Wyndham Championship, was a member of the U.S. team at the Presidents Cup in 2017 and 2022, and served as a captain’s assistant at the 2024 Presidents Cup in Montreal.