Kevin Wong (Olympics)

Beach Volleyball Analyst

Kevin Wong serves as a beach volleyball analyst for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris Olympics, marking his fourth Olympic broadcasting assignment with NBCU dating back to London in 2012.

A beach volleyball Olympian, Wong was born and raised in Hawaii. As a walk on at UCLA, Wong developed into a three-time All-American and helped his team win two NCAA championships in 1993 and 1995.

Wong competed as a professional beach volleyball player for 15 years, winning 10 tournaments both domestically and internationally. His list of victories includes two wins at the Manhattan Beach Open, known as the “Wimbledon of Beach Volleyball,” and the coveted individual title of King of the Beach in Las Vegas. In 2001, Wong ranked No. 1 in the world.