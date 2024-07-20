 Skip navigation
Kira K. Dixon Download

Kira K. Dixon (Olympics)

Olympic Reporter

Kira K. Dixon makes her Olympic debut as a reporter for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Dixon joined NBC Sports in 2021 as a reporter for GOLF Channel’s PGA TOUR coverage. She has since expanded her role to include studio hosting and reporting on additional sports, including swimming. Dixon has covered swimming for NBC Sports since 2022, including the International Team Trials and National Championships. Her broadcasting career grew from her background as a junior golfer and her title as Miss America in 2015.

Fast Facts

  • 1st Olympics with NBCU
  • NBC Sports reporter since 2021, covering golf and swimming
  • Former Miss America (2015)