Krista Blunk (Olympics)

Krista Blunk will serve as play-by-play commentator for 3x3 basketball in her second Olympic assignment with NBCU after making her debut in the same role for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Blunk handled play-by-play for NBC Sports California’s all-female Sacramento Kings broadcast team during a Women’s History Month game in March 2021 and has served as a commentator for various networks, including Pac-12 Networks, Westwood One and ESPN. She also spent 13 seasons as an analyst for the WNBA’s Sacramento Monarchs and two years as pregame, halftime and postgame host for the Kings.