LaChina Robinson (Olympics)

LaChina Robinson serves as a basketball analyst for Team USA Men’s and Women’s games in Paris in her second Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal, previously contributing to NBCU’s digital coverage for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Robinson is a host and basketball analyst for ESPN, and has worked on NCAA Tournament, Women’s Final Four, WNBA Playoffs, Finals, and Draft, and currently hosts the WNBA-themed Around the Rim video series on YouTube.

In college, Robinson was a student-athlete at Wake Forest University where she achieved All-ACC recognition both in the classroom and on the court. A four-year starter for the Demon Deacons and a member of the 1999 ACC All-Freshman Team, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology.

Following graduation, Robinson spent seven years with the Georgia Tech women’s basketball program (2003-10), occupying a variety of positions, including director of basketball operations and special assistant to the head coach.