Paris Logo - Press Box.png
THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN TOMORROW AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK
BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Premier League

ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
LaChina Robinson (Olympics)

Basketball Analyst

LaChina Robinson serves as a basketball analyst for Team USA Men’s and Women’s games in Paris in her second Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal, previously contributing to NBCU’s digital coverage for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Robinson is a host and basketball analyst for ESPN, and has worked on NCAA Tournament, Women’s Final Four, WNBA Playoffs, Finals, and Draft, and currently hosts the WNBA-themed Around the Rim video series on YouTube.

In college, Robinson was a student-athlete at Wake Forest University where she achieved All-ACC recognition both in the classroom and on the court. A four-year starter for the Demon Deacons and a member of the 1999 ACC All-Freshman Team, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology.

Following graduation, Robinson spent seven years with the Georgia Tech women’s basketball program (2003-10), occupying a variety of positions, including director of basketball operations and special assistant to the head coach.