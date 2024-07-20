 Skip navigation
Leigh Diffey Download

Leigh Diffey (Olympics)

Track & Field Play-By-Play

Leigh Diffey serves as the play-by-play voice of NBCUniversal’s track & field coverage during the Paris Olympics, marking his sixth Olympic assignment overall and second calling track & field after making his debut in the role at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Diffey, a versatile talent known for his enthusiastic play-by-play commentary on ‘speed sports,’ previously called the fastest events at the 2014 Sochi and 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics – bobsled, skeleton, and luge – and handled rowing at the 2016 Rio Olympics. In addition, he has called track & field events for NBC Sports since 2013, including the 2019 World Track & Field Championships, as well as U.S. National Championships, Prefontaine Classics, and Diamond League events.

Diffey, who joined NBC Sports in 2013, is one of the prolific voices in motorsports as the lead play-by-play commentator for INDYCAR, IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship, and Supercross coverage. Diffey will also assume lead play-by-play duties for NBC Sports’ NASCAR Cup Series coverage following the Paris Olympics.

He began his broadcasting career covering V8 Supercars for Australia’s Network Ten, and the World Superbike Championship and WRC for the BBC. Diffey has covered the American Le Mans Series, 24 Hours of Le Mans, MotoGP, CART World Series, and the NASCAR Sprint Cup and Nationwide Series.

Fast Facts

  • 6th Olympics with NBCU
  • Second Olympics as lead track & field play-by-play, has called track & field events for NBC Sports since 2013
  • Has previously called the sliding sports at Winter Olympics and rowing at the Summer Olympics
  • NBC Sports’ lead motorsports play-by-play commentator
  • Native of Brisbane, Australia