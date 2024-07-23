 Skip navigation
Johnson, Lewis Download

Lewis Johnson (Olympics)

Track & Field Reporter

In his 13th Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal, Lewis Johnson reprises his role as a track & field reporter at the Paris Olympics after serving in the same capacity for the prior four Summer Olympics.

Johnson has been a part of NBCU’s Olympic track & field coverage since 2000, serving as an analyst for the 2000 Sydney and 2004 Athens Olympics. At the past three Winter Games, he was a bobsled/luge/skeleton reporter.

Johnson, who joined NBC Sports in 1999, was an 800m track & field All-American at the University of Cincinnati and competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials in 1988 and 1992 during his seven-year international professional career.

Following this summer’s Olympics, Johnson will serve in the same capacity at the Paris Paralympics, marking his seventh consecutive Paralympic assignment.

He holds an Honorary Doctorate of Letters Degree from the University of Cincinnati, honoring his athletic and broadcasting achievements.

Fast Facts

  • 13th Olympics with NBCU
  • Was an 800m track & field All-American at the University of Cincinnati and competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials in 1988 and 1992 during his seven-year international professional career
  • Holds an Honorary Doctorate of Letters Degree from the University of Cincinnati