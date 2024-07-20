Lindsay Czarniak (Olympics)

Lindsay Czarniak is returning for her fifth Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal, serving as a host for USA Network’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024. Czarniak previously served as a host for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, a co-host of the On Her Turf show for the Tokyo Olympics, a sportsdesk reporter at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and a reporter at the 2006 Torino Olympics.

Previously, Czarniak has served as host, anchor, reporter and correspondent for NBC Sports, ESPN, FOX Sports, CBS, and CNN, covering Super Bowls and many other major events.

Her podcast, Lunch with Lindsay, brings her passion for storytelling to life as she chats with some of the biggest names in sports, music, and entertainment.

Born in Harrisburg, Pa., Czarniak was raised in northern Virginia. She was immersed in sports as a young girl, as her father was a sports editor and reporter. Czarniak graduated from James Madison University in 2000 with a major in journalism and a minor in studio art.

Fast Facts