Lindsay Shoop (Olympics)

Lindsay Shoop returns to NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage as a rowing analyst for the Paris Olympics, reprising her role as a rowing analyst when she debuted on its coverage of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Shoop was a member of the U.S. Olympic rowing team that won gold in the women’s eight competition at 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, sitting 2-seat on the team that brought home Team USA’s first Olympic gold in 24 years. Shoop was also a part of the world champion women’s eights in 2006, 2007 and 2009.

Shoop is a Charlottesville, Va., native and a graduate of the University of Virginia where she joined the rowing team during her junior year.

Fast Facts