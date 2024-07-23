 Skip navigation
THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN TOMORROW AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK
BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN TOMORROW AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK
BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Lindsay Shoop (Olympics)

Rowing Analyst

Lindsay Shoop returns to NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage as a rowing analyst for the Paris Olympics, reprising her role as a rowing analyst when she debuted on its coverage of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Shoop was a member of the U.S. Olympic rowing team that won gold in the women’s eight competition at 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, sitting 2-seat on the team that brought home Team USA’s first Olympic gold in 24 years. Shoop was also a part of the world champion women’s eights in 2006, 2007 and 2009.

Shoop is a Charlottesville, Va., native and a graduate of the University of Virginia where she joined the rowing team during her junior year.

Fast Facts

  • Second Olympics with NBCU
  • Member of the U.S Olympic rowing team that won gold in women’s eights in 2008
  • Graduate of the University of Virginia and a Charlottesville, Va., native