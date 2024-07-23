Lori Lindsey (Olympics)

Lori Lindsey serves as a soccer analyst on Team USA men’s matches for NBCU’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024, marking her second Olympic assignment with NBCU after covering soccer as an analyst at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Lindsey made 31 career appearances as a midfield for the U.S. women’s national soccer team (2005-13), helping the team to a 2012 London Olympics gold medal and a silver medal at the 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Currently, Lindsey serves as analyst on Apple TV’s MLS coverage and as the lead analyst on CBS Sports’ NWSL coverage. In 2023, she served as an analyst at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

