Maria Taylor (Olympics)

Maria Taylor, who handles her third Olympic assignment, will host the Late Night show on NBC from different venues and hot spots throughout Paris for NBCUniversal’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024. Taylor, who served as a host at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, will also report live from Team USA’s boat as it makes its way down the River Seine during NBCU’s coverage of the Opening Ceremony.

A television host and producer, Taylor is the host of Football Night in America, the most-watched studio show in sports, and the Big Ten College Countdown studio show leading into NBC Sports’ primetime Big Ten Football on Saturday nights. She has hosted semifinals and finals coverage of Roland-Garros tennis matches since 2022. She is the first female full-time host of Football Night.

Fast Facts

Third Olympic assignment with NBCU

Host of NBC Sports’ Football Night in America and the Big Ten College Countdown studio shows

and the studio shows In 2021, Adweek named her one of the “Most Powerful Women in Sports”

Graduate of the University of Georgia, where she played volleyball and basketball for the Bulldogs

@MariaTaylor