MARY CARILLO (Olympics)
Olympic Correspondent, Tennis and Marathon Swimming Play-by-Play
Mary Carillo returns as an Olympic correspondent as well as a play-by-play voice for tennis and marathon swimming events for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics. This is Carillo’s 16th Olympic assignment overall and her 13th with NBCU, most recently serving as a correspondent at the Tokyo Games in 2021.
Carillo’s previous Olympic roles include hosting NBC’s late night Olympic coverage and working as a correspondent at the 2012 London Olympics, where she also called the women’s gold medal tennis match between Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova, the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and 2008 Beijing Olympics. At the 2004 Athens Games, Carillo earned critical praise in her debut as a full-time Olympic host on Bravo’s coverage in addition to anchoring USA Network’s live, Grand Slam-style coverage of the tennis gold medal finals.
Fast Facts
- 13th Olympics with NBCU, 16th Olympic overall.
- Carillo’s role as correspondent has been a fundamental part of introducing the people, culture, and history of the various host countries and cities to the U.S. television audience since the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
- Carillo has served in many roles for NBC Olympics, most recently serving as an Olympic correspondent and play-by-play voice for tennis and marathon swimming events at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
- In 2003, Carillo joined NBC as an analyst on the network’s French Open and Wimbledon coverage, teaming with analyst John McEnroe and play-by-play commentator Ted Robinson. She currently serves as an analyst for NBC’s coverage of the French Open.
- Received two coveted Peabody Awards, one of television’s highest honors, one for work on the HBO documentary Billie Jean King, Portrait of a Pioneer and the other for co-writing with Frank DeFord the HBO documentary Dare to Compete: The Struggle of Women in Sport.
- Carillo’s candid and insightful commentary has earned her accolades throughout the industry, including the distinction of being called “the sport’s top analyst” by Sports Illustrated and “Best Commentator” by Tennis Magazine (1988-91), “Best Commentator” by World Tennis Magazine (1986) and “Broadcaster of the Year” by the WTA (1981 and 1985).
- Carillo played on the professional tennis tour from 1977-80. Teaming with childhood friend John McEnroe, Carillo won the 1977 French Open mixed doubles title. In 1977 she was doubles quarterfinalist at the US Open and a doubles runner-up at the U.S. Clay Court Championships.
- She has co-written two books—Tennis My Way with Martina Navratilova and Rick Elstein’s Tennis Kinetics.