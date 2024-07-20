MARY CARILLO (Olympics)

Mary Carillo returns as an Olympic correspondent as well as a play-by-play voice for tennis and marathon swimming events for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics. This is Carillo’s 16th Olympic assignment overall and her 13th with NBCU, most recently serving as a correspondent at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Carillo’s previous Olympic roles include hosting NBC’s late night Olympic coverage and working as a correspondent at the 2012 London Olympics, where she also called the women’s gold medal tennis match between Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova, the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and 2008 Beijing Olympics. At the 2004 Athens Games, Carillo earned critical praise in her debut as a full-time Olympic host on Bravo’s coverage in addition to anchoring USA Network’s live, Grand Slam-style coverage of the tennis gold medal finals.

Fast Facts