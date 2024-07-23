Matt Scott (Olympics)

Matt Scott makes his Olympic debut as a reporter for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Scott competed in five consecutive Paralympic Games from Athens 2004 to Tokyo 2020, earning three medals with the U.S. Men’s National Wheelchair Basketball Team. Scott also earned back-to-back gold medals in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Fast Facts

· First Olympics with NBCU

· Five-time Paralympian (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020).

· Two-time Paralympic gold medalist (2016, 2020) and bronze medalist (2012) in wheelchair basketball.