Meagan Martin (Olympics)

Meagan Martin reprises her role as a sport climbing analyst for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris Olympics, serving her second NBC Olympics assignment. Martin previously held this role at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, when sport climbing made its Olympic debut.

Martin is a ten-time member of the U.S. Rock Climbing National Team, competing from 2001-2005 and then 2012-2018, taking a seven-year hiatus to compete as a pole vaulter in high school and collegiately at Vanderbilt University. In 2021, Martin became the American Ninja Warrior Women’s Champion.

In 2019, Martin served as a commentator for ESPN’s USA Climbing events.